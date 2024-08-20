 Video: Major Setback for BJP in Pimpri Chinchwad as Former PCMC Corporator Ravi Landge Joins Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ravi Landge was welcomed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, who tied a Shivbandhan on his wrist. Party leaders like Sanjay Raut and Ambadas Danwe were present during the joining ceremony, along with hundreds of Landge's supporters from Pimpri Chinchwad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
In a major setback to BJP, former Corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad city Ravi Landge and his supporters joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Speaking with media, Landge said, "Our family has always supported BJP since its establishment. But now, this BJP is not like it used to be. It used to follow the ideology. They did injustice to us even when we served them for so long. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) has always been the first to raise the voice of the poor. So, we decided to join Shiv Sena (UBT)."

