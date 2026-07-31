Ramai Awas First Instalment Raised To ₹50,000: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "The first instalment under the Ramai Awas Yojana has been increased, and beneficiaries will now receive ₹50,000," District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a programme organised to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event, jointly organised by the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, saw Other Backward Classes Minister Atul Save and Guardian Minister Shirsat distribute funds to beneficiaries on a symbolic basis.

Shirsat said the first installment for house construction, which was earlier ₹25,000, has now been doubled to ₹50,000. He explained that the decision was taken because beneficiaries found it difficult to begin construction with the earlier amount.

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He also acknowledged that certain issues related to the Ramai Awas Yojana had created confusion among beneficiaries. To address this, he said the administration had been instructed to display the list of beneficiaries outside the assembly hall, a directive that was implemented immediately. He further said updated beneficiary lists would now be published on the first day of every month to speed up the implementation of the scheme.

Minister Atul Save said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisions every citizen owning a house. He assured that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would not lag behind in implementing housing schemes and congratulated the Mayor, civic office-bearers and Municipal Commissioner for the effective implementation of the Ramai Awas Yojana.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar stressed the need for a dedicated coordination committee to guide beneficiaries regarding documentation, procedural requirements and various stages of the scheme. He also urged the administration to release the second instalment immediately after construction begins and appreciated the transparent online implementation of the scheme.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said the civic administration is committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives assistance under the Ramai Awas Yojana in a transparent and fair manner. He also briefed beneficiaries and dignitaries on the scheme's implementation process.

Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, Slum Eradication Committee Chairman Jalindar Shendge, corporators Tryambak Tupe, Harshada Shirsat and Kirti Shinde, Additional Commissioners Ranjit Patil and Kalpita Pimple, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, along with municipal officials, employees and beneficiaries, were present at the event.