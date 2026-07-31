Railway Board Gives Positive Nod To Beed-Pune Train Proposal | Sourced

Beed: The Railway Board has responded positively to the demand for the immediate launch of a daily Beed-Hadapsar (Pune) train service, MP Bajrang Sonawane said after meeting Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Sonawane submitted a memorandum seeking the early commencement of the daily Beed-Hadapsar train, the introduction of a separate Mumbai-Beed Express in view of rising passenger demand, and the establishment of goods sheds at Beed, Ashti and Narayandoh stations under the Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath railway project.

According to the MP, the Railway Board assured him that the administrative and technical procedures required to launch the Beed-Hadapsar service would be expedited. It also agreed to examine the proposals for the Mumbai-Beed Express and the construction of goods sheds.

Sonawane said the proposed rail services and freight facilities would improve regional connectivity, boost trade and agriculture, and benefit students, employees, farmers, traders, industrial units and patients across Beed district. He added that he would continue to pursue the proposals until they are implemented.