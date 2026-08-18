Raju Shetti Demands Scrapping Of Shaktipeeth Expressway, Warns Of Agitation | Sourced

Beed: Launching a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) chief and former MP Raju Shetti demanded the immediate scrapping of the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway.

Shetti was in Parli Vaijnath on Monday to offer prayers at the Lord Vaidyanath temple. Speaking to reporters after the visit, he warned of an aggressive and decisive agitation, alleging that the project would affect thousands of farming families by acquiring nearly 26,000 acres of fertile land across 12 districts.

Speaking after a farmers' rally at Narsingh Pokharni in Parbhani, Shetti questioned the rationale behind building another multi-lane corridor.

"When high-quality four-lane highways already exist on most of these stretches, what is the need for a parallel eight-lane expressway? Under the pretext of road development, the administration is forcefully snatching fertile agricultural land from farmers. This project has the potential for massive financial corruption running into thousands of crores, aimed at looting citizens through privatisation. Just how many expressways does the government need?" he asked.

He said that of the estimated 26,000 acres proposed for acquisition, more than 19,000 acres comprise fertile, irrigated land, which he claimed would severely affect food security and farmers' livelihoods.

Addressing the agrarian distress in Marathwada, Shetti said farmers in Beed, Parbhani and neighbouring regions were already reeling under recurring drought and crop failures. He warned that forcing the expressway on them could trigger widespread unrest.

He also criticised the implementation of the Kharif crop insurance scheme and urged the state government to provide immediate financial compensation to affected farmers.

"I have prayed at the feet of Lord Vaidyanath to grant good sense to the ruling leadership so that they scrap the Shaktipeeth Expressway and provide relief to the agrarian community," Shetti said.

As Shetti was leaving the temple complex, former state minister and local MLA Dhananjay Munde arrived for darshan. The two leaders briefly interacted and discussed local agrarian concerns and regional issues.