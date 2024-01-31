Raj Thackeray On 4-Day Nashik Visit To Galvanise Cadre Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

The political landscape of Nashik has witnessed a surge in significance over the past month, marked by notable visits from prominent leaders. On January 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the city with his presence. Subsequently, on January 22, on the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Nashik became a focal point as Uddhav Thackeray chose to attend events in the city, drawing the attention of several other key figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Adding to the political fervour, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is set to embark on a four-day sojourn in Nashik during the first week of February. Thackeray aims to strategise and mobilise support in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The visit holds significance as Nashik was once considered a stronghold of the MNS.

Read Also Nashik City Police Launches Initiative To Enhance Women's Safety

Raj Thackeray's tour, scheduled from February 1 to 4, underscores the party's renewed efforts to reclaim its political foothold in Nashik. Thackeray, in consultation with MNS office bearers, has conveyed a resolute message: "Get ready, I am coming," signalling his intent to galvanise the party cadre and supporters in the city.

With discussions and strategising sessions on the agenda, Thackeray's visit is anticipated to invigorate the political landscape in Nashik as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle.