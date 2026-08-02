Queen's University Belfast Delegation Explores Global Academic Partnership With Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth | Sourced

Pune: In a significant step towards strengthening international academic cooperation, a high-level delegation from Queen's University Belfast, United Kingdom, visited Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, Pune. The visit focused on exploring opportunities for academic collaboration, joint research, faculty interaction, student mobility and the development of innovative educational programmes between the two institutions.

The visiting delegation comprised Kathy Brennan, Senior Partnerships Manager for Africa, MENA, Central and South Asia; Prof Christine Brown Wilson, Professor of Nursing and International Partnerships Lead; Prof David Rooney, Dean of Internationalisation and Reputation, Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences; and Dr Jonathan Browning, Senior Lecturer (Education), School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Director of Postgraduate Taught Studies.

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The delegates represent diverse areas of expertise, including nursing, engineering, sustainability, artificial intelligence, software engineering and international higher education. Their visit reflected Queen's University Belfast's commitment to fostering meaningful global academic partnerships.

During the visit, the delegation toured Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Bharati Hospital, the Environment College and the College of Engineering. They interacted with the heads of the Engineering, Nursing and Biotechnology institutions and reviewed the academic and research facilities available across the campuses.

Detailed discussions were held on developing collaborative academic programmes, promoting joint research initiatives, exploring dual and joint degree opportunities and creating pathways for Bharati Vidyapeeth students to pursue postgraduate education at Queen's University Belfast.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Pro Vice Chancellor, Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune. The programme was attended by Dr Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune; Dr Mandar Karmarkar, Principal, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Pune; Dr Rajesh Prasad, Principal, Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Pune; Dr Rajesh Kshirsagar, Principal, Bharati Vidyapeeth Dental College, Pune along with senior faculty members and academic leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Vishwajeet Kadam emphasised that international collaboration is essential for creating globally competent graduates and advancing impactful research. He stated that Bharati Vidyapeeth is committed to building meaningful partnerships with leading universities across the world to provide students and faculty with greater opportunities for academic excellence, innovation, research and global exposure.

He further expressed confidence that the proposed collaboration with Queen's University Belfast would open new avenues for knowledge sharing, multidisciplinary research and academic exchange. Such partnerships, he noted, would empower students and faculty while contributing to society through globally relevant education and research.

The members of the Queen's University Belfast delegation appreciated Bharati Vidyapeeth's impressive academic ecosystem, state-of-the-art infrastructure, research facilities and multidisciplinary approach to higher education. They commended the university's commitment to quality education, healthcare, innovation and community engagement.

The delegates also praised the visionary leadership of Dr Vishwajeet Kadam in advancing the internationalisation of Bharati Vidyapeeth. They expressed their enthusiasm for developing long-term collaborations and looked forward to working together in the areas of student exchange, faculty mobility, collaborative research and innovative academic programmes.

The visit concluded on a highly positive note, with both institutions expressing a shared commitment to transforming the discussions into concrete collaborative initiatives. The interaction marked an important milestone in strengthening India-UK academic relations and reaffirmed Bharati Vidyapeeth's vision of expanding its global academic footprint through strategic international partnerships.