Pune: Friendship Bands, Stronger Bonds - Yuva Spandan Appreciates Police Personnel | Sourced

Pune: With the objective of strengthening peace, safety, and mutual trust between citizens and the police, the Yuva Spandan Social Organisation conducted a unique social initiative on Friendship Day at Chaturshringi Police Station and Kothrud Police Station.

On this occasion, office-bearers and volunteers of the organisation expressed their gratitude by tying friendship bands to police officers and staff. The primary aim behind this initiative was to increase dialogue with the police force, which performs its duty day and night for community safety, to reinforce the bond of trust between citizens and the police, and to create a positive atmosphere in society.

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In today's times, the police machinery works continuously to maintain law and order. Under such circumstances, it is the need of the hour for citizens to increase dialogue with the police force not merely as complainants but as responsible citizens cooperating for the social good. Guided by this thought, Yuva Spandan organised this event.

This initiative was organised by Rishikesh Konge and Harshwardhan Dhavale of Yuva Spandan. Om Aagre, Khushal Patil, Divya Deshmukh, Pratiksha Patil, Nitin Pingale, Keyur Kadam, Ravindra Kadam, Sakshi Jagtap, Revati Edaskar, Sanika Rathod, Kshitij Salamote, Vedant Lokhande, and Sarthak Pawar were present on the occasion.

For several years, the Yuva Spandan organisation has been carrying out blood donation camps, educational assistance, social awareness drives, disaster relief work, and various constructive activities in Pune city and district. Through this initiative, the message was conveyed that youth must take the lead to build bridges of trust with the administration for positive change in society.

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On this occasion, the concerned police officers welcomed the initiative, expressing that such positive social endeavours help make the dialogue between citizens and the police more effective.

"A thread of friendship is not merely tied around the wrist; it serves as a bridge that solidifies trust, cooperation, and social responsibility between citizens and the police," stated the office-bearers of Yuva Spandan.