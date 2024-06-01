Punit Balan Group-Owned Kolhapur Tuskers Unveil Team Jersey Ahead of MPL 2024 |

Kolhapur Tuskers, owned by the Punit Balan Group (PBG), unveiled their team jersey for the second season of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) as the last edition runners-up officially kicked off their title challenge at a glitzy ceremony in Pune on Friday.

The function, which was also graced by the presence of skipper and former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav, last edition’s highest run-scorer Ankit Bawne, experienced all-rounder Shrikant Mundhe, U-19 World Cup star Sachin Dhas, and Kashmiri fast bowler Umar Shah, along with team owner Punit Balan.

The team management has bolstered the squad this season by picking up Mundhe, who has been part of two IPL teams, and hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Aniket Porwal in the recently concluded auction. Mundhe has also been appointed the new vice-captain of the team.

“Our aim this season is not just to win the title but also to play a brand of cricket that will mesmerise the fans. Last season, a couple of rain-affected games hurt us, and this time our theme – De Takkar – epitomises our philosophy of taking on every challenge head-on with the single-minded pursuit of excellence. My only message to the team is don't think of the playoffs or the final but just play every match with the same dedication and commitment, and victory will be ours,” said Balan while addressing the players and the media.

Kolhapur Tuskers had taken home the runners-up trophy in the inaugural edition of the MPL after rain washed away the final, and the Ratnagiri Jets were awarded the trophy as they had finished on top of the league standings thanks to a superior net run rate. Ahead of the season, Kolhapur has had pre-season training and is charged for the second edition of the league.

Speaking on the occasion, skipper Jadhav said, "Last season we didn't get enough time to prepare. But this time we have prepared very well. I will say that we should enjoy the process and play to our potential then victory will be ours. The challenge for all of us is to perform to the best of our ability and not bother about other factors."

Kolhapur Tuskers will open their MPL 2024 campaign against Ratnagiri Jets on Sunday at the MCA stadium in Gahunje with the mega-final scheduled to be held on June 22 at the same venue.