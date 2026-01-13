Pune's Victory Towers Residents Cut Off As Lack Of Access Road Sparks Outrage | Sourced

Residents of Victory Towers, a residential complex within Amanora Township, Hadapsar, have been grappling with a serious connectivity issue for decades now, despite being part of a sanctioned township project.

The project was approved by the Pune Collector in 2014 as part of the Amanora Park Special Integrated Township, Sector 25, which includes Victory Towers, but it still lacks a sanctioned and permanent access road.

The township is located between Manjari Road and the Sade Satra Nali railway crossing, and Victory Towers depends entirely on a single railway crossing for access to the rest of Amanora Township. Over the years, residents have been repeatedly assured that an underpass or an alternative access road would be developed. However, these promises have failed to turn into action, with no confirmed timeline, visible work, or accountability from the authorities concerned.

The issue has gained urgency following the announcement that the railway crossing will remain closed from January 10 to 13 for maintenance work.

Trilok Arya, a flat owner, said, “We are facing serious disruption. School-going children, senior citizens, and working professionals will be forced to take long detours, leading to increased travel time, higher expenses, and daily hardship despite their destinations being only a few minutes away under normal conditions. The inconvenience also poses a potential risk to life and safety. With the only access route shut, we fear the consequences of a medical emergency, fire, or other critical situations. Despite written complaints seeking a temporary or emergency access route, no contingency plan or official response has been communicated so far.”

Sudhir Shrivastava, another resident, said, “Victory Towers is neither an unauthorised construction nor an overlooked extension. It is an officially approved part of Amanora Township. Yet, even after ten years, the lack of basic access infrastructure has left hundreds of families feeling isolated and neglected. The prolonged delay has raised serious questions about planning failures and administrative apathy. Residents argue that access roads and emergency connectivity are fundamental requirements, not optional facilities.”

Sandhya Prakash, another resident, said, “We don't have an alternative route, and due to the repair work going on, even that railway crossing route remains non-functional. For the past three days, we have not been able to go anywhere. It's like we are trapped. We have been raising this issue persistently. How long will a legally approved township be forced to remain disconnected from itself?”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried contacting the Victory Towers builder but did not receive any response.