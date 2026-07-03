Pune's Unopened Projects: 8 Years On, Shooting Range At Vaiduwadi In Hadapsar Awaits Opening |

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is facing criticism over the abandonment of its rifle shooting range at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar, a facility that has remained non-functional since 2018 despite the completion of its civil infrastructure. The prolonged delay has deprived aspiring shooters of a dedicated training venue, forcing them to travel long distances for practice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to members of Perfect M Shooting Club, a Pune-based institution affiliated with the Maharashtra Rifle Association and registered with the Charity Commissioner, the range has remained unusable because the PMC has failed to install the essential shooting equipment required to make the facility operational.

The club, which has been promoting shooting sports since 2011 and has produced national and international medal winners, has repeatedly urged the civic body since 2018 to hand over the range on a long-term lease. The organisation claims it has submitted several proposals to the PMC over the years, but no concrete decision has been taken.

Anand Borade, a shooting coach, speaking to The Free Press Journal, alleged that repeated representations were made to the PMC requesting it to float a tender for operating the facility. "Every time we approached the civic administration, we were told the premises were under construction. However, for the last eight years, the entire complex has remained shut. In the name of tendering, the PMC has continued to carry out multiple construction works, but the range is still not functional," he said.

The club also claimed it had assisted the PMC during legal proceedings concerning the shooting range and argued that the facility should now be entrusted to a local organisation capable of operating it efficiently. The institution currently manages shooting ranges at Khadki, Undri, Balewadi, Jambe and Nigdi, and believes the Hadapsar range would enable athletes to train for 10-metre, 25-metre and 50-metre events at a single location.

Sports enthusiasts have questioned why a public sports facility built using taxpayers' money has remained locked for nearly eight years, calling it a glaring example of administrative apathy. They argue that while Pune continues to produce talented shooters, the civic body's failure to operationalise the Hadapsar range has severely affected the growth of the sport and denied hundreds of aspiring athletes access to quality training infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Dr Santosh Tengle, Deputy Commissioner, Sports Department, PMC, told The Free Press Journal, "The shooting range is under construction. I have just taken charge and will visit the premises by tomorrow. The necessary steps will be taken at the earliest."