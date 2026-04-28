Pune’s Rising Temperatures Turn Deadly; Woman Dies After Working In Extreme Heat, First Heatstroke Death Reported | Sourced

Pune: A 42-year-old woman has died due to suspected heatstroke in Junnar taluka, in what is believed to be the first such death in Pune district this summer as temperatures continue to rise.

The deceased, identified as Rupali Bhau Gadge from Nimgaon Sava village, had been working in her field under extreme afternoon heat. During the day, she reportedly began feeling dizzy and unwell as temperatures surged. Her condition worsened quickly, and her blood pressure is said to have dropped before she collapsed.

Locals rushed her for medical treatment, but doctors declared her dead during treatment. Preliminary reports have pointed to heatstroke as the likely cause of death. The incident has left the village in shock and grief.

The case comes at a time when Pune is witnessing a steady rise in temperatures. In recent days, the mercury has been crossing 40°C in several parts of the district. Weather experts have indicated that the city is facing heatwave-like conditions, with hot days and very little relief even at night.

Doctors have also reported a rise in heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, fatigue and heat exhaustion, especially among farmers and labourers working outdoors for long hours. Continuous exposure to high temperatures is increasing the risk of serious conditions like heatstroke.

Across Maharashtra, several regions are experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures crossing 45°C in some areas. While Pune’s temperatures are slightly lower, the ongoing heat remains a major concern.

Authorities have urged citizens to take precautions. People are advised to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, drink enough water, and cover themselves while going outdoors. Officials say this incident is a warning as the summer heat continues to intensify, especially for those working in open fields and harsh conditions.