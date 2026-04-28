 Pune Crime: Lohegaon Man Arrested For Growing Cannabis In Home Garden; 41 Plants Seized
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Pune Crime: Lohegaon Man Arrested For Growing Cannabis In Home Garden; 41 Plants Seized

Based on the input, a police team from Lohegaon Police Station, along with staff, carried out a search operation at Flat No. B-401, Namo Paradise building. During the raid, police found a total of 41 cannabis plants, both small and large, weighing approximately 4.328 kilograms

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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Pune Crime: Lohegaon Man Arrested For Growing Cannabis At Home; 41 Plants Seized | Sourced

Lohegaon Police have arrested a man for allegedly cultivating cannabis plants at his residence in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Harsh Panchal, a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has been taken into custody, they added.

According to police officials, acting on a specific tip-off received on April 27, a raid was conducted at a flat located in Lane No. 1, Pathare Vasti, Lohegaon. As per the information, an individual was growing cannabis in the garden area of his residence.

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Based on the input, a police team from Lohegaon Police Station, along with staff, carried out a search operation at Flat No. B-401, Namo Paradise building. During the raid, police found a total of 41 cannabis plants, both small and large, weighing approximately 4.328 kilograms.

In addition to the plants, officers also seized 0.066 kilograms of processed (ready-to-sell) marijuana from the premises. A four-wheeler vehicle allegedly used by the accused was also confiscated, along with other materials linked to the illegal activity. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹6,07,380.

A case has been registered against him at Lohegaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Manisha Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Lohegaon Police Station, said, "Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was part of a larger drug network or acting independently."

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