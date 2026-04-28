Pune Crime: Lohegaon Man Arrested For Growing Cannabis In Home Garden; 41 Plants Seized

Pune Crime: Lohegaon Man Arrested For Growing Cannabis At Home; 41 Plants Seized | Sourced

Lohegaon Police have arrested a man for allegedly cultivating cannabis plants at his residence in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Harsh Panchal, a native of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has been taken into custody, they added.

According to police officials, acting on a specific tip-off received on April 27, a raid was conducted at a flat located in Lane No. 1, Pathare Vasti, Lohegaon. As per the information, an individual was growing cannabis in the garden area of his residence.

Based on the input, a police team from Lohegaon Police Station, along with staff, carried out a search operation at Flat No. B-401, Namo Paradise building. During the raid, police found a total of 41 cannabis plants, both small and large, weighing approximately 4.328 kilograms.

In addition to the plants, officers also seized 0.066 kilograms of processed (ready-to-sell) marijuana from the premises. A four-wheeler vehicle allegedly used by the accused was also confiscated, along with other materials linked to the illegal activity. The total value of the seized items is estimated at ₹6,07,380.

A case has been registered against him at Lohegaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Manisha Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Lohegaon Police Station, said, "Further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused was part of a larger drug network or acting independently."