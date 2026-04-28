Pune VIDEO: Nigdi Power Tower Drama Ends At Midnight; Pimpri-Chinchwad Man Rescued Safely After Hours Of Tension | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Nigdi Power Tower Drama Ends At Midnight; Pimpri-Chinchwad Man Rescued Safely After Hours Of Tension | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A tense situation in Nigdi ended late Monday night after a man who had climbed a high-tension power tower at Ankush Chowk in the Rupi Nagar area near Nigdi was safely brought down by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade.

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The rescue operation lasted several hours and involved eight fire units and a specialised team of around 50 to 60 personnel. Officials said the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, which made the task more difficult.

PCMC Fire Officer Rushikesh Chipade, who led the operation, said the man was not in a condition to cooperate. He seemed intoxicated and could not follow instructions. This forced the team to physically secure him before bringing him down.

The rescue was carried out with a careful plan. Firefighters first fixed a safety line to prevent a fall. They then climbed the tower and also used an aerial ladder platform to reach him. After several efforts, the team safely brought him down.

He was later handed over to the Nigdi police for medical examination and further legal action.

The incident had created panic in the area for hours. Earlier in the evening, the man had refused to come down despite repeated requests. Police, fire brigade teams and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials were present at the spot and tried to talk to him. Local residents and people known to him were also asked to convince him, but he did not respond.

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A large crowd gathered near the tower, adding to the tension. Police had to control the situation and requested people not to crowd the area. Traffic in and around Ankush Chowk was affected. There was heavy congestion from Bhakti-Shakti Chowk to Triveninagar, and some routes were temporarily closed.

Officials have now started an inquiry into how the man managed to climb the restricted high-tension tower.

(With Inputs From PTI)