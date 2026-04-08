Pune's Kopa Mall Gets Bomb Threat Email; FIR Filed Against Unknown Individual | kopapune.com

Panic spread in Pune's Mundhwa area after a bomb threat email was sent to Kopa Mall, prompting swift action from the police. A case has been registered at the Mundhwa Police Station against an unidentified person in connection with the incident.



According to the police, the threat came to light on Monday morning around 7:21am, when the mall management received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the premises. A 45-year-old individual associated with the mall subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.



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Upon receiving the alert, police teams rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the mall. However, no suspicious object was found during the search, and the situation was brought under control.



Preliminary investigation suggests that the email was a hoax, likely sent with malicious intent to create panic. Police have registered an offence against an unknown person and are continuing further investigation to trace the sender.



Atulkumar Navgire, Assistant Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "After the threat information was received, the investigation started. So far, no clue has been found, and it seems it was a fake email to create panic. The matter is under further investigation."