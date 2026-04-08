Pune: Complaint Against Hardik Pandya Transferred To Ahmedabad Police | file pic

Pune: A complaint filed against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag in Pune has been transferred to the Ahmedabad Police.

The Pune Police stated that the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad Police, where the incident reportedly occurred.

Pune-based lawyer Adv Wajed Khan Bidkar filed the complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). After a preliminary check, officials decided to forward the application to Ahmedabad for further investigation.

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The alleged incident took place on 8th March during the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India had won the match, and celebrations were underway at the venue. During this time, Pandya was reportedly seen celebrating on the field with a friend.

According to the complainant, the cricketer’s actions during the celebration amounted to disrespect towards the national flag. Based on this claim, the complaint was submitted in Pune.

Police officials said that since the incident occurred in Ahmedabad, only the Ahmedabad Police have the authority to investigate the matter. The complaint has now been officially handed over for further action.

Pandya’s Alleged Video...

Earlier this month, Adv Wajed Khan Bidkar had provided a video where cricketer Hardik Pandya was seen wrapping a national flag around his body. Although netizens argued that this type of celebration is very common in various sports worldwide, it's not common in India.

After a couple of days of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 celebrations, Adv Wajed Khan Bidkar reached out to Shivajinagar Police and filed a complaint.