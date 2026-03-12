Who Is Adv. Wajid Khan? Pune-Based Influencer Lawyer Who Has Sued Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya For Alleged Tricolour Flag Disrespect | Sourced

Pune: India’s celebrations after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have led to a legal complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya, while discussions about the player have also intensified on social media.

Adv. Wajid Khan Bidkar, a Pune-based lawyer, has filed a complaint alleging disrespect to the national flag during the on-field celebrations after India’s victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Advocate Wajid Khan Bidkar submitted the complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). He alleged that Pandya disrespected the Indian Tricolour during the celebrations following the team’s title win.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The complaint refers to videos from the victory celebrations that circulated widely on social media. In one clip, Pandya is reportedly seen celebrating on the field with the national flag draped over his shoulders as he runs and dances.

According to the complainant, the cricketer was later seen lying on the stage with his girlfriend while the flag remained around his shoulders. Adv. Wajid Khan told ANI that such actions could amount to disrespect under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971. He said celebrations were understandable, but the dignity of the national flag must always be maintained.

Pandya can face imprisonment for up to three years...

Adv. Wajid Khan said police initially pointed out that the incident took place outside Pune. However, he argued that the national flag represents the entire country, and a complaint could be filed locally. Police later accepted the complaint and issued an acknowledgement copy.

The controversy comes after India defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final to retain the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

The victory was historic for India. The team became the first to win the tournament on home soil and also successfully defended its title after the previous triumph in 2024. It also marked India’s third T20 World Cup title after earlier wins in 2007 and 2024.

Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, insulting the national flag in public can lead to imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. Courts usually examine whether there was a clear intent to insult the flag before deciding such cases.

Meanwhile, social media users also noticed that Pandya’s brother, Krunal Pandya, and his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, did not publicly post congratulatory messages after the World Cup win. Their silence during the celebrations has sparked speculation online, although neither has commented on it so far.

Who Is Adv. Wajid Khan?

Advocate Wajid Khan Bidkar, the lawyer who recently filed a complaint against cricketer Hardik Pandya over alleged disrespect to the national flag, is a well-known and often controversial criminal defence lawyer based in Pune.

Originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Bidkar moved to Pune in 2012. Over the years, he has built a legal practice focused mainly on criminal and family law. He practises at the Pune District Court and also runs an office in the Kharadi–Kolwadi area.

Bidkar has often been in the news for taking up sensitive and high-profile cases. One of the most widely discussed cases was the Swargate “Shivshahi” bus rape case, where he represented the accused, Dattatray Gade. The case drew significant public attention and debate. Adv. Wajid Khan had argued that the incident was consensual.

Social Media Influence

Apart from court work, Wajid Khan maintains a strong presence on social media. Often described in local media as a “celebrity lawyer", he regularly posts reels and videos on platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. In these videos, he speaks about legal rights, prison life, and social issues, usually in a direct and outspoken tone.

He has also been linked to public movements and activism. He has reportedly served as a legal advisor to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. He has also spoken publicly on topics such as Hindu–Muslim unity and concerns about gangster culture among young people.

Because he frequently represents accused persons in sensitive cases, Wajid Khan has attracted both strong support and criticism online. In the past, he has also sought police protection after facing trolling and threats on social media related to his legal work.