CM Devendra Fadnavis-Led Panel Approves Neral-Shirur Highway To Decongest Mumbai-Pune Expressway, New Nagpur Legislature By 2028

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The state Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has given in-principle approval for the proposed Neral–Shirur highway, which is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway.

New Highway to Connect Raigad to Pune-Ahilyanagar Road

The proposed highway will begin at Karjat–Neral in Raigad district and connect to Shirur on the Pune–Ahilyanagar highway, providing a convenient route for vehicles coming from various parts of the state. Officials have been instructed to initiate action for the required approvals and funding provisions for the project.

The Cabinet committee met on Wednesday at Vidhan Bhavan. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Milind Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) O. P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Aseem Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi and other officials.

Pune-Shirur Corridor Technical Aspects Discussed

Considering rising traffic volumes and the expected increase in vehicle numbers, the committee also discussed technical aspects of a six-lane elevated corridor and a four-lane at-grade road between Pune and Shirur.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also directed that the construction of the new Legislature building in Nagpur be completed by 2028. He instructed officials to take immediate steps to ensure that work on the main complex—comprising the Assembly and Legislative Council halls and a central hall—along with a separate administrative building, is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Multiple Major Projects Reviewed by Committee

The meeting also reviewed land acquisition, approval processes and funding provisions for several major projects. These include the new Legislature complex and administrative building in Nagpur, the Neral–Shirur highway, connectivity nodes linking the Atal Setu, the Mumbai–Goa Highway and the Mumbai–Pune Expressway with the Alibag–Virar Highway, and the proposed six-lane elevated Pune–Shirur corridor.

The new Legislature complex in Nagpur will be constructed at the site of the existing building built in 1920. The complex will include halls for the Assembly and the Legislative Council, a central hall, committee rooms, media rooms and other facilities required for legislative and administrative work.

The four-storey main complex will be built at an estimated cost of ₹662 crore, while ₹339 crore has been allocated for the administrative building.

The new Assembly hall will have a seating capacity of 400 members, the Legislative Council hall will accommodate 120 members, and the central hall will have a capacity of 700 seats.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/