Pune's KEM Hospital Celebrates 110 Years: A Journey Through Time |

As Pune's King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital celebrates its 139th anniversary tomorrow, let's embark on a journey through its history:

1912 - Prominent local citizen Sardar Moodliar donated a piece of land and gave funds to start a maternity home

1914 - After collecting more funds in memory of King Edward VII, a tiny four-bed maternity home came up in Rasta Peth. The beds increased to double the number by 1917, with another eight added by 1920

1940 - Dr Banoo Coyaji and Shakuntala Paranjpe started a family planning clinic when it was a subject of taboo. In 1942, almost 22.5% of all registered births in Pune city took place at KEM Hospital, with an average of 1308 deliveries a year.

Read Also Pune: Yerwada Jail Inmate Who Is Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Drug Bust Case Escapes From Hospital

1944 - The hospital was expanded to 40 beds for women.

1967 - The hospital was transformed into a 200 bedded General Hospital with sub-specialties.

1970 - The early 1970s saw the establishment of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the first of its kind in the city.

1971 - The first Paediatric Surgery Unit in Pune was established at KEM Hospital.

1972 - The Blood Bank was established, which was the first in Pune to provide exclusively voluntarily donated blood.

1976 - Five-floor structure was built to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the hospital. Named the Diamond Jubilee Building, this was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

1982 - The Neonatal ICU (NICU) was established, which was the first of its kind in Pune.

1997 - The hospital grew to 550 beds.

2012 - The hospital celebrated 100 years of existence

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)