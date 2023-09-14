Pune's Kayani Bakery Bags 18th Spot In List Of World’s 150 Legendary Dessert Places |

In a moment of great pride for Punekars, the city's iconic Kayani Bakery has found a place in the popular food guide Taste Atlas' list of the 150 most legendary dessert places in the world. The bakery, which was started in August 1955, has bagged the 18th spot on the list for its beloved Mawa cake.

Know more about Kayani Bakery:

In August 1955, three brothers - Khodayar, Hormazdiar, and Rustom Kayani - who had left Iran in search of a better life and had first come to Mumbai and then Pune, made the decision to open a bakery in Camp. Their goal was to offer freshly baked bread, puffs, and pastries. Situated across from the Cowasjee Dinshaw Hall and Library, an institution established in 1875 initially known as the Albert Edward Institute, the bakery has gained particular fame for its delectable Shrewsbury biscuits.

Meanwhile, several eateries from Kolkata also made it to the top 50. K.C. Das, famous for its signature rasgullas since 1866, secured the 25th spot. At 26th place, we have Flurys, a popular Kolkata tea room known for its delicious rum balls since 1927.

