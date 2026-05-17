Pune’s Face & Future Will Change In 3-4 Years, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X / Dev_Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the face and future of Pune will change in the next three to four years as several major infrastructure and development projects are being taken up across the city.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of multiple civic projects in Pune, Fadnavis said the government is working to turn Pune into a modern city with improved transport systems, metro connectivity and underground metro routes. He said efforts are being made to reduce traffic congestion and speed up urban development.

First PPP Cancer Hospital…

The chief minister also announced that the country’s first public-private partnership cancer hospital has been launched. He said the hospital will provide modern treatment to common citizens at affordable CGHS rates. Fadnavis added that the state government is working on creating a large cancer treatment network across Maharashtra and aims to make advanced healthcare affordable and free for patients.

During the event, Fadnavis also praised the installation of a grand sculpture of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at a civic garden in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said it would be the tallest sculpture in the country and highlighted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s knowledge of 14 languages and his literary work, Budhabhushan.

Major Bridge Project In Mundhwa…

The chief minister said a major bridge project in Mundhwa has also been launched as part of efforts to make Pune more dynamic. He said similar projects had first been implemented in Nagpur and are now being expanded across Maharashtra.

Fadnavis also spoke about the long-pending water supply issues in the Kondhwa area. He said several residents had repeatedly followed up on the issue over the years. According to him, major leakages and poor distribution systems had created problems since 2015. He said the project received approval in 2017, and multiple review meetings were later held to remove hurdles.

CM Credits Late Ajit Pawar…

He credited late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and civic officials for regularly reviewing the project and ensuring water reached residents. Fadnavis said the remaining work should be completed quickly and announced that another review meeting would be held within two months.

The chief minister further said that an Rs 890 crore water supply scheme for 12 villages has also been approved. He added that stalled projects like the Katraj-Kondhwa road work will restart soon, and several development works are currently underway across Pune.