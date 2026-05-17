CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Maharashtra's First PPP Cancer, Cardiac Hospital In Pune's Baner - PHOTOS

CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Maharashtra's First PPP Cancer, Cardiac Hospital In Pune's Baner | Sourced

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inaugurated the state’s first Public-Private Partnership (PPP)-based advanced cancer and cardiac care hospital developed jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Aapulki Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. at Baner.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 150-bed Aapulki Medical Centre, Fadnavis described the project as a “milestone initiative” in Maharashtra’s healthcare sector and said the model could pave the way for similar affordable speciality hospitals in the future.

“The number of cancer patients has increased significantly in recent years and treatment costs are often beyond the reach of common citizens. In such a situation, this PPP-based hospital will provide major relief to patients and their families,” the CM said.

He also appreciated Aapulki Healthcare for agreeing to provide treatment at CGHS-approved rates, making advanced medical care more accessible to economically weaker sections.

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The hospital has been established with the aim of providing affordable, world-class cancer and cardiac treatment facilities to citizens from Pune and across Maharashtra. All clinical services at the centre will be offered at CGHS rates and will be covered under major Central and State government health schemes, along with private insurance services.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, MP Medha Kulkarni, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and several civic leaders and corporators.

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Before the formal inauguration, the CM and other dignitaries toured the facility and reviewed its advanced medical infrastructure. Aapulki Medical Centre Chairman Dr Pritesh Munot and Managing Director Piyush Raka briefed the guests about the hospital’s services and technology.

During the event, PMC Assistant Health Chief Dr Sanjeev Wavare and Aapulki Healthcare representatives Sunil Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Ravi Jain were felicitated for their contribution towards establishing the project.

Hospital authorities said the facility has been designed to ensure affordable treatment access for poor and needy patients while delivering modern, globally benchmarked healthcare services.