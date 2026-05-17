Pune: Fear Grips Mundhwa After Third Murder In Two Weeks | Representative Image

Pune: Three murders in just 15 days have shocked the Mundhwa area of Pune. In the latest incident, an unidentified youth was bludgeoned to death with a stone near Z Corner on Saturday morning. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the control room received information that a youth was lying seriously injured at the busy Z Corner junction in Mundhwa. A police team immediately reached the spot and shifted him to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Victim Suffered Severe Head Injuries…

Police said the victim suffered severe head injuries caused by a stone. A mobile phone was recovered from the spot, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased youth. Mundhwa Police Station is investigating the case.

The incident has added to growing concerns over rising crime in the area. Just last week, a young woman who ran a beauty parlour in Mundhwa was strangled to death over an alleged illicit relationship. The Crime Branch later solved the case and arrested one accused.

Three Killings In 15 Days…

In another recent case, Lokesh Mansingh Thombare, 30, was killed after a dispute during a drinking session. Police said his minor friend attacked him with a stone. The minor was later detained in the case.

With the latest murder, three killings have been reported in the Mundhwa area within the last fifteen days, creating fear among local residents.