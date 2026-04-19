Pune Crime: Unidentified Man Killed With Sharp Weapon, Stone; Body Found Near Bhide Bridge - VIDEO | Sourced

A shocking incident has come to light in Pune, where an unidentified young man was brutally murdered, and his body was found near Bhide Bridge, officials said on Sunday.

Preliminary police assessments suggest that the murder was carried out by inflicting wounds with a sharp-edged weapon and striking the victim's head with a stone

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Pune Police immediately rushed to the scene and have initiated a further investigation.

The identity of the deceased young man has not yet been established. A forensic team has been summoned to collect evidence and is currently conducting an examination of the crime scene.

The police are investigating whether the murder stemmed from a pre-existing feud or was motivated by other reasons.

This incident has caused a sensation in the locality and has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

Lawyer, wife, daughter held after woman employee found murdered

A Pune-based lawyer and BJP legal cell office-bearer, his wife and their daughter have been arrested over the alleged murder of his 32-year-old woman employee.

The victim, who had been working as a secretary at the lawyer's office in Chandan Nagar for more than three years, went to work on April 16 but did not return home. Her husband called her repeatedly but could not reach her.

When he contacted her employer, the lawyer gave evasive replies, raising suspicion. When the husband visited the office next morning, he found the outer shutter partially open. Upon entering, he discovered his wife's body stuffed in a gunny sack, which lay in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police.

As per the preliminary probe, the lawyer's wife suspected an illicit relationship between her husband and the victim. The woman and her minor daughter allegedly confronted the victim at the office, restrained her and assaulted her with blunt objects, leading to her death.