Pune Under Yellow Alert Till April 22, IMD Forecasts Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms | Anand Chaini

Pune: The city is likely to receive another round of unseasonal rain after more than a week of rising temperatures, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till April 22. This is the second such alert issued for Pune in April.

The warning, issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, indicates light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next four days. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph during this period.

According to the IMD’s April 18 forecast, several weather systems are active across the country. A fresh western disturbance is affecting parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, eastern Uttar Pradesh and coastal Odisha. At the same time, an anti-cyclonic circulation continues over interior Maharashtra and nearby regions.

Due to these conditions, parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to experience isolated rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, between April 18 and 22. Similar weather activity is likely in Konkan and Goa on April 20 and 21.

IMD Pune officials said the city will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, which may turn cloudy later in the day. There is a chance of thunderstorms, lightning and light rain, especially in the afternoon or evening.

The weather department has said there will be no major change in day temperatures on April 19. However, temperatures are expected to drop slightly by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius between April 20 and 24.

Earlier this month, Pune experienced unusually heavy rainfall during the first week of April. Experts say such unseasonal rain is not uncommon during this time of year due to changing weather patterns. However, civic activists have stressed the need for better planning and coordination between departments to avoid problems during sudden changes in weather.