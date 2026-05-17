Pune Police File Supplementary Chargesheet Against Digvijay Patil In Koregaon Park Land Scam | Sourced

Pune: Pune police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against Digvijay Patil in connection with the Koregaon Park land scam case. Patil, who is a shareholder in Amedia Enterprises LLP, has now been made an accused in the matter after fresh findings emerged during the investigation.

Earlier, police had filed a chargesheet against the main accused, Sheetal Tejwani, in the Koregaon Park (Mundhwa) land scam case. Patil’s name was not included at that stage. However, investigators later examined several documents and gathered additional information linking him to the alleged illegal land deal.

‘Patil Is Involved In Unauthorised Purchase’

Police said Patil is accused of involvement in the unauthorised purchase of government land and financial irregularities related to the transactions. During the probe, officials found that Patil had signed documents connected to the deal on behalf of the company.

Patil is also related to Parth Pawar and is said to be his cousin. Based on the evidence collected, police recently filed a 180-page supplementary chargesheet against him.

Investigation Ongoing…

Meanwhile, the main accused, Sheetal Tejwani, has already been granted bail by the court. The investigation in the case is ongoing.

The case had created a big stir when the name of Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar came up when it was first reported. However, no case has been registered against him to date.

What’s The Case?

The Mundhwa land scam, also known as the Koregaon Park–Mundhwa land deal case, involves the alleged illegal sale of nearly 40 acres of government land in Pune worth around ₹1,800 crore.

Investigators claim the land, linked to Mahar Watan records and leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was fraudulently transferred to Amadea Enterprises LLP using forged documents, manipulated land records, and irregular approvals.

Main accused Sheetal Tejwani allegedly executed the deal as a power-of-attorney holder, while officials reportedly facilitated the transaction and waived Rs 21 crore in stamp duty. Now, Pune Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Amadea shareholder Digvijay Patil.