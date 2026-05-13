MP Parth Pawar-Led Amedea Enterprises Denied Relief In ₹21 Crore Pune Land Deal Stamp Duty Case | File Pic

Mumbai: Ms Amedea Enterprises LLP, the firm led by Rajya Sabha member Parth Pawar, has failed to get relief from the payment of ₹21 crore in stamp duty and penalty imposed by state authorities in connection with a controversial land deal in Pune.

The Joint Registrar and Collector of Stamps, Pune, had in December last year directed the firm to pay the amount for alleged stamp duty evasion in the purchase of 40 acres in Mundhva. The sale deed for the transaction was signed on behalf of the firm by Digvijay Patil, Pawar’s cousin.

The land was purchased from Sheetal Tejwani, who held the power of attorney for farmers claiming ownership of the property. The transaction triggered a controversy after details of the deal surfaced in the media in November last year.

The sale deed was later cancelled and the land, estimated to be worth around ₹1,800 crore, was restored to the Botanical Survey of India.

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RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar on Monday shared a copy of the April 28 order passed by Chief Controlling Revenue Authority Ravindra Binwade, rejecting the firm’s appeal seeking a stay on the payment.

The firm can challenge the order before the Revenue Minister within 60 days of receiving it.