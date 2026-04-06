Pune's EV Adoption Accelerates; Numbers Triple In FY 2025-26 | Representational Image

Electric vehicles (EVs) recorded a significant surge in registrations under the Pune Regional Transport Office during the financial year 2025–26, emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the automobile sector.

The vehicle registration data for the period April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, indicates a significant surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption, alongside an overall increase in total vehicle registrations compared to the previous financial year.

According to the data, total newly registered vehicles rose from 3,04,610 in 2024–25 to 3,45,455 in 2025–26, reflecting steady growth in the automobile sector. However, the most notable trend is the sharp increase in electric vehicle sales.

Electric vehicle registrations nearly tripled from 12,737 in 2024–25 to 37,808 in 2025–26, highlighting a growing shift towards cleaner mobility options. Among EV categories, electric motorcycles saw a substantial rise from 10,765 to 29,388, while electric cars recorded a jump from 1,248 to 7,411. Electric goods vehicles and tourist taxis also showed consistent growth, increasing from 130 to 396 and 106 to 318, respectively. However, electric three-wheelers saw a slight decline from 468 to 250, indicating a mixed trend within segments.

In the overall vehicle category, motorcycles remained the dominant segment, increasing from 1,93,293 to 2,23,140, followed by motor cars, which grew from 70,680 to 77,452. The goods vehicle segment also saw an uptick from 12,436 to 13,635, while tractors registered a noticeable rise from 2,334 to 3,807, suggesting continued rural and agricultural demand.

Other segments, such as tourist taxis (8,689 to 9,855) and buses (1,430 to 1,723), also recorded moderate growth. However, auto-rickshaw registrations saw a marginal decline from 11,988 to 11,431, indicating possible market saturation or a shift towards electric alternatives.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy RTO, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the data reflects a broader transition in consumer preferences, with electric vehicles gaining momentum due to increasing environmental awareness, supportive policies and expanding charging infrastructure. While conventional vehicle segments continue to grow steadily, the pace of EV adoption suggests a significant transformation in the mobility landscape in the coming years.

Total Vehicle Registrations

2024–25: 3,04,610 vehicles

2025–26: 3,45,455 vehicles

Increase: 40,845 vehicles