Pune: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Withdraws From Baramati Bypoll At Last Moment, Backs Sunetra Pawar | Sourced

Pune: Other Backwards Class (OBC) community activist Laxman Hake on Monday withdrew from the Baramati Assembly by-election, stepping back from his earlier stand of contesting the poll at any cost. The move came after a meeting with Maharashtra minister Dattatray Bharne of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday night.

The development took place just hours before Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was set to file her nomination papers.

According to sources, Bharne held talks with Hake at the residence of local leader Sampatrao Takle. NCP leader Kiran Gujar was also present during the discussion. Bharne urged Hake to support Sunetra Pawar, citing the development work carried out in Baramati by the late leader Ajit Pawar.

After a brief closed-door meeting, Hake agreed to withdraw and announced his support for Sunetra Pawar at a joint press conference. Bharne thanked him for his decision and cooperation.

Hake had earlier created a strong buzz in the constituency by declaring that he would contest the election and would not allow it to be unopposed. His stand had made it almost certain that the bypoll would see a multi-cornered contest.

‘Seniors Told Me To Reconsider’

Explaining his decision, Hake said he had planned to contest as an OBC leader to raise several issues. “I had taken a strong stand. But many senior leaders, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, requested me to reconsider,” he said.

He added that he also received a call from Sunetra Pawar, after which he decided to step back. “I am not fully satisfied with our demands, but I will continue to raise these issues at the state level,” he said.

Hake also pointed out pending demands, including the lack of chairpersons, offices and budgets for several corporations announced by the government.

Bharne Pushes For Unopposed Polls

Meanwhile, Bharne said the by-election is being held due to the death of Ajit Pawar and appealed for it to be held unopposed as a mark of respect. He said Hake understood the sentiment and agreed to support the NCP candidate.

With Hake’s withdrawal, the Baramati by-election is now expected to see a direct contest between Sunetra Pawar and Congress candidate Akash More. Voting is scheduled for 23rd April.