Maharashtra News: Eknath Shinde Urges Unopposed Baramati By-Election For Sunetra Pawar; Congress, OBC Activist Laxman Hake Stand Firm

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to all political parties to support Sunetra Pawar and ensure that the election is held unopposed. | File Pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to all political parties to support Sunetra Pawar and ensure that the election is held unopposed. Speaking to the media , Shinde said that there has been a tradition in Maharashtra of conducting by-elections unopposed in such circumstances, and urged parties to uphold that spirit. He reiterated that the MahaYuti stands firmly behind Sunetra Pawar.

MahaYuti Candidate

The ruling MahaYuti alliance has fielded Sunetra Pawar as its candidate for the Baramati Assembly by-election, which was necessitated following the demise of senior leader Ajit Pawar.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who appealed to all parties to take a positive and considerate approach regarding the by-election.

Congress Ready to Contest

However, the opposition appears divided on the issue. The Congress party has already indicated that it will field a candidate against the MahaYuti nominee if the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) decides not to contest the election. Sources suggest that the Congress party has received approval from its central leadership in Delhi, and the process of finalizing a candidate is in its final stage.

Meanwhile, OBC activist Laxman Hake has also announced that he will file his nomination for the by-election. He is expected to submit his nomination papers on Monday and has claimed support from various political groups.

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