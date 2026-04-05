Mumbai News: 2,500 BMC Rehabilitation Units In Mahul Lie Vacant As PAPs Fear Rising Pollution & Health Risks

While the BMC had allocated homes for rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs), nearly 2,500 such units in Mahul have remained vacant for several years. | File Pic & AI

Mumbai: While the BMC had allocated homes for rehabilitation of project-affected persons (PAPs), nearly 2,500 such units in Mahul have remained vacant for several years. Many people are reluctant to move into these houses due to concerns over rising pollution in the area, according to officials. However, officials claimed that pollution levels in Mahul have decreased and said the BMC plans to seek assistance from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to substantiate these claims.

Infrastructure Bottlenecks & Health Crisis

Several bottlenecks in the alignment of existing roads are causing severe traffic congestion, while encroachments in drainage channels (nullahs) are further delaying key road-widening projects. In 2010, the BMC constructed 300-square-foot tenement buildings in Mahul, totaling seven thousand units. Located in an industrial zone with nearby chemical plants, Mahul faces severe environmental pollution, which has resulted in serious health issues among residents, including tuberculosis, asthma, and other life-threatening respiratory conditions in the past years. As a result, project-affected people have been reluctant to move to Mahul, citing concerns over environmental pollution and associated health risks.

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Two years ago, the BMC offered the houses at a subsidized rate to its 3rd- and 4th-class employees but failed to attract their interest. Civic officials claim that several measures have been implemented in the area to reduce pollution levels. A senior official added that the BMC will seek assistance from the MPCB to verify the current pollution levels in the area and subsequently substantiate the BMC’s claims.

Future Rehabilitation Plans

Meanwhile, the BMC plans to acquire around 35,000 housing units over the next five years as part of its rehabilitation drive for project-affected persons across Mumbai. Of these, nearly 23,000 units will be concentrated in the Andheri and Malad areas, making them key locations for the resettlement effort. The BMC has allocated Rs. 620.63 crore for PAPs in the 2025-26 budget, while Rs. 890 crore has been earmarked in the 2026-27 budget. These allocations are aimed at ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed on schedule and without delays, said official.

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