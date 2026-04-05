Mumbai Sees Sharp Rise In False Promise Of Marriage Sexual Exploitation Cases Under BNS Section 69

Cases registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, which deals with sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage have seen a significant rise in the city this year compared to 2025. | File Pic (Representative pic)

Mumbai: Cases registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, which deals with sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage have seen a significant rise in the city this year compared to 2025.

Police Data Comparison

According to police data, 24 cases were registered under Section 69 during January and February in 2025. In the same period this year, the number has increased to 43 cases. Of these, police have successfully solved 31 cases so far.

Section 69 of the BNS, introduced under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, addresses cases where individuals engage in physical relations with women by deceitfully promising marriage. The provision prescribes a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

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Rape Case Data

Meanwhile, data also shows that a total of 125 rape cases have been registered in Mumbai up to February 28 this year, including 31 cases involving minor girls. In comparison, during the same period last year, 144 rape cases were recorded, including 62 involving minors. These figures also include cases registered under Section 69.

Police officials said investigations in these cases are ongoing and efforts are being made to ensure timely action and justice for victims.

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