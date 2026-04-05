Bhiwandi Job Fair At BNN College Connects 450 Students With Employers Across Multiple Sectors

In a significant step toward enhancing student employability, a grand job fair was successfully organized at B.N.N. College, Bhiwandi on Saturday in collaboration with Magic Bus India Foundation. |

Bhiwandi: In a significant step toward enhancing student employability, a grand job fair was successfully organized at B.N.N. College, Bhiwandi on Saturday in collaboration with Magic Bus India Foundation.

Student Participation

The campus recruitment drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 450 students who appeared for interviews conducted by reputed companies across diverse sectors

The event was inaugurated by the institution’s General Secretary Adv. Rohit Jadhav who emphasized that the initiative reflects the college’s commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for students.

Empowering Youth

He encouraged participants to make the most of such platforms, noting that empowering youth through employment aligns with the vision of Padmashri Annasaheb Jadhav.

Addressing the gathering, In-charge Principal Dr. Shashikant Mhalunkar advised students not to overlook initial career opportunities. “A modest beginning can pave the way for greater achievements. Early professional exposure plays a crucial role in long-term career growth,” he said.

Sectors & Recruitment Process

The recruitment drive offered opportunities in sectors such as Banking and Finance, Information Technology, Entertainment and Media and Human Resource Management. Representatives from multiple reputed companies engaged with candidates through structured interview processes, giving students valuable exposure to real-world hiring practices.

The event began with an introductory address by Vice Principal Dr. Sudhir Nikam. The proceedings were smoothly conducted by Prof. Tanzil Nachan and Prof. Neelam Sen, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Vice Principal and IQAC Coordinator, Prof. Dr. Kuldeepsingh Rathod.

Dignitaries & Organisers

Also present on the occasion were Vice Principal Dr. Suresh Bhadarge and Magic Bus India Foundation representative Abhijeet Shirsat, along with faculty members and non-teaching staff who played a vital role in organizing the event.

The job fair not only provided immediate employment prospects but also served as a valuable platform for students to understand industry expectations, making it a resounding success for both participants and organizers.

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