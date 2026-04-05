Mumbai Customs Arrests 22-Year-Old For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹9.81 Crore From Bangkok

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Customs officials for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed valued at Rs 9.81 crore sourced from Bangkok. | File Pic

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Customs officials for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed valued at Rs 9.81 crore sourced from Bangkok.

Interception & Recovery Details

According to the police, on the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger namely Ravi Rajpoot, a resident of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, was intercepted in the wee hours of Sunday after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight. Upon opening his trolley bag, 10 pink coloured plastic packets were found, which contained double layered transparent plastic packets. The plastic packets were found containing green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form.

The sample of the said material tested positive for the presence of narcotic drug purported to be Hydroponic Weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act weighing 9819 grams. "In his questioning Rajpoot admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be Hydroponic Weed from his baggage, for monetary consideration," said a Customs official.

Investigation Underway

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key-associates of the accused. We are probing who had supplied drugs to Rajpoot and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai," the official said.

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court following which Rajpoot was remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI in its recent report had stated policy changes permitting the cultivation and sale of cannabis in Thailand have increased accessibility, creating new opportunities for traffickers. This has led to rising instances of hydroponic weed being smuggled into India through airports and courier routes. Most cases involved smuggling from Bangkok to various Indian airports, following a common modus operandi wherein carriers conceal weed in vacuum-sealed packets.

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