Mumbai News: Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Trust Holds Vishnu Yag For Global Harmony Amid US-Iran Conflict

The Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Trust organised a solemn 'Shree Vishnu Yag' on Saturday, 4 April, dedicated to universal welfare and the restoration of global harmony. |

Mumbai: The Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Trust organised a solemn 'Shree Vishnu Yag' on Saturday, 4 April, dedicated to universal welfare and the restoration of global harmony.

Ritual Details & Motivation

The ritual, held within the historic temple premises, took place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The initiative was prompted by the trustees' growing concerns regarding current geopolitical friction, specifically the heightened conflict between the United States and Iran.

The ceremony saw a gathering of prominent religious and civic figures. In attendance were temple trustees Chandrakant Sanghvi, Sanjog Parab, and Rajiv Choksi. They were joined by Municipal Councillors Gaurang Zaveri and Akash Purohit, who participated in the sacred proceedings alongside a large number of devotees.

Purpose of the Event

An official statement from Shree Mumbadevi Mandir Charities emphasised that the event served as a platform for citizens to collectively pray for relief from prevailing global crises.Your voice matters.

A Vishnu Yagya (or Yag) is a traditional Vedic ritual involving offerings into a consecrated fire. In Hindu philosophy, Lord Vishnu is regarded as the "Preserver" of the universe. The ceremony saw the chanting of specific mantras and offerings to ensure the well-being of all living beings.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/