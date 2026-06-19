Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati To Recreate Vrindavan’s Iconic Prem Mandir For 134th Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Pune: The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal will recreate a grand replica of Vrindavan’s iconic Prem Mandir as the main decorative theme for the 134th edition of Pune’s renowned Ganeshotsav this year, temple authorities announced on Friday.

The replica will measure 120 feet in length, 90 feet in width and nearly 100 feet in height. This makes it one of the largest thematic installations planned by the Mandal. The ceremonial puja marking the commencement of decoration work was performed on Thursday by art director Nitesh Kumar at the trust’s decoration workshop at Hirabaug Kothi, opposite Sanas Ground.

Inspirations For Recreation…

Inspired by the famous white marble temple in Vrindavan, the structure will showcase traditional North Indian temple architecture with intricately carved pillars, ornate domes and a spacious central sanctum designed to allow devotees to have darshan even from a distance. A beautifully carved welcome arch will also be erected at Budhwar Chowk.

The decorative installation will feature sculptural depictions of various episodes from Lord Krishna’s life, including Raas Leela, Govardhan Leela and Jhula Leela. A prominent idol of Radha and Krishna will adorn the temple’s upper façade, while the entire structure will be enhanced with floral decorations, auspicious motifs and modern lighting effects that will illuminate the replica after sunset.

MLA Hemant Rasane Explains…

Hemant Rasane, MLA and General Secretary of the trust, said the presentation aims to spread the values of love, devotion, faith and social harmony through its spiritual theme.

The decoration work is being executed in collaboration with Glittery Events Private Limited and will continue over the coming weeks before being unveiled during the Ganesh festival.

The original Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, built by Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj between 2001 and 2012, is known for its white marble construction, elaborate carvings, colourful evening illumination and musical fountain shows depicting Krishna Leela.

Read Also Pune’s Famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Decorated With 51 Lakh Flowers During Mogra Mahotsav

Dagdusheth’s Replicas History…

The Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust has continued its long-standing tradition of recreating replicas of famous temples and pilgrimage sites, allowing devotees to experience their architectural grandeur during Ganeshotsav.

With the massive installation taking shape in the heart of Budhwar Chowk, the Mandal is also expected to make elaborate arrangements for crowd management, security and traffic regulation during the festival.