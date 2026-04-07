Pune’s Famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Decorated With 51 Lakh Flowers During Mogra Mahotsav

Pune’s Famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Adorned With 51 Lakh Flowers During Mogra Mahotsav | Sourced

Pune: Devotees gathered at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to witness a stunning floral decoration during the ‘Mogra Mahotsav’, where Lord Ganesha was adorned with over 51 lakh fragrant flowers. The temple was filled with the soothing scent of mogra and other blooms, creating a calm and devotional atmosphere. The beautifully decorated idol of Lord Ganesha left devotees mesmerised, with many visiting to take darshan and experience the unique celebration.

The temple premises, including the sanctum and main hall, were beautifully decorated with a wide variety of flowers such as mogra, lilies, marigolds, hibiscus, roses and champa. The floral arrangement created a divine atmosphere, with the idol appearing as if it were being offered a grand floral tribute.

A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the special decoration and take in the serene and colourful sight. Many visitors were seen capturing the moment on their mobile phones.

The event was organised by the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal as part of the Vasantik Utsav and Mogra Mahotsav celebrations. On the occasion, the aarti was performed by saint-literature scholar Dr Aarti Datar in the presence of trustees, office-bearers and volunteers.

Lord Ganesha was also adorned with special ornaments, including a trunk ornament, a crown and floral jewellery. The silver idol was ceremonially anointed as part of the traditional ‘Uti’ ritual.

Trust president Sunil Rasane said that artisans had been working for the past two days to complete the elaborate floral decoration. A variety of flowers, including mogra, roses, lilies, marigolds, chrysanthemums, lotus, jai-jui and others were used to create the display.

Devotional bhajans were also organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Warkari Mandal as part of the celebrations, adding to the spiritual atmosphere at the temple.