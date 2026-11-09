Pune's Air Quality Turns 'Severe' After Diwali, AQI Touches 432 | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune’s air quality deteriorated sharply after Diwali celebrations, with the citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 432 in the early hours of Monday, placing it in the severe category. Firecracker emissions contributed to a steep rise in particulate pollution, with PM2.5 concentrations approaching 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre at select monitoring stations and the reported citywide average reaching around 800 micrograms per cubic metre. The situation remained concerning on Monday, with several monitoring stations continuing to record poor to very poor air quality.

The city’s AQI was recorded at 153 at 4pm on Sunday and increased to 163 by 5pm. It remained at 160 at 8pm and 161 at 9pm, before the reported citywide reading climbed to 432 in the early hours of Monday. PM2.5 concentrations were also significantly higher than the peak of nearly 600 micrograms per cubic metre recorded during the corresponding Diwali period last year.

Several areas continue to record high AQI

According to the Air Quality Early Warning and Decision Support System, developed jointly by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, monitoring stations recorded substantial variations in pollution levels.

At 10pm on November 8, Thergaon recorded an AQI of 227, followed by Gavalinagar at 219 and Shivajinagar at 204. Mhada Colony in Lohegaon recorded 173, Katraj Dairy 151, Park Street in Wakad 147 and SPPU 113.

The system’s Sunday readings showed that pollution remained elevated at several locations. At 10am, Thergaon recorded an AQI of 313, Park Street in Wakad 294, Mhada Colony in Lohegaon 296, Gavalinagar 281, Katraj Dairy 251 and SPPU 219. The 4pm dashboard update continued to show high readings, including 306 at Mhada Colony, 297 at Park Street, 274 at Katraj Dairy, 270 at Thergaon, 260 at Gavalinagar and 254 at SPPU.

IITM warns of continued deterioration

The IITM forecasting system had indicated a sharp deterioration in air quality around Diwali, with PM2.5 levels expected to cross 400 micrograms per cubic metre. Dr Sachin Ghude, scientist and in-charge of the Air Quality Warning and Integrated Decision Support System for Emissions at IITM, warned that continued firecracker bursting on Monday could prolong the severe pollution episode into early Tuesday.

The assessment indicated that PM2.5 concentrations could approach 400 micrograms per cubic metre, while the AQI could remain between 300 and 320 on Tuesday morning. The IITM website’s next-day station-wise forecast also indicated considerable variation across the region. Bhosari was forecast to record an AQI of 427.39, while Nigdi was projected at 214.55, Shivajinagar at 247.19 and Pashan at 175.29. These are forecast values, not observed readings.

Severe air quality raises health concerns

An AQI of 432 falls in the severe category and poses a serious health risk. Such conditions can affect even healthy people, while those with respiratory or heart-related illnesses face a greater risk. Fine PM2.5 particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially aggravating asthma, causing breathing difficulties and increasing cardiovascular stress.

Children, senior citizens and people with existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable. Prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the amount of polluted air inhaled. The rapid deterioration from moderate levels on Sunday afternoon to severe pollution on Monday morning highlights the health risks posed by sudden spikes in pollution.