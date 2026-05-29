Pune's ₹36,415-Crore Double-Decker Twin Tunnel Project Nears Final Stage | Anand Chaini

In a major step towards easing Pune’s growing traffic congestion, the ambitious ‘Double Decker Twin Tunnel’ project proposed between Yerawada and Katraj has reached its final planning stage. The underground transport corridor is expected to cost around ₹36,415 crore.

Under the proposed project, nearly 54 kilometres of underground roads will be constructed across the city.

Authorities may also have to acquire around 54 hectares of land for the development. The tunnel design includes a dedicated emergency escape route to ensure commuter safety during emergencies.

The detailed study report for the project has been prepared by Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultancy.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of Pune’s present traffic conditions, future traffic growth, economic feasibility and funding possibilities. The findings have already been submitted to the state government, and efforts are underway to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of the project.

As part of the study, a 24-hour traffic survey was conducted at 45 locations across Pune. Areas including Vaibhav Talkies-Hadapsar, Harris Bridge, Shaniwarwada, Ganeshkhind Road and the Kharadi bypass were identified as major traffic congestion zones.

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Out of the seven proposed tunnel corridors, the Yerawada-Khadi Machine route has been identified as the key north-south connector for Pune city. Other proposed routes include Jagtap Dairy-Sinhagad Road and Yerawada-Hinjawadi.

According to the report, the underground tunnel network could reduce the city’s traffic load by 15 to 22 per cent. The current 75-minute travel time between Yerawada and Hinjawadi may come down to just 16 minutes.

Similarly, the commute from Jagtap Dairy to Kothrud could be reduced from 65 minutes to only seven minutes.

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The project proposes a 17.6-metre-diameter double-decker tunnel, allowing traffic movement in both directions within a single underground structure. Officials claim that this design will help minimise land acquisition and reduce environmental impact while improving urban mobility in Pune.