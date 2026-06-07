Pune's ₹1,200-Crore Water Dues Dispute Reaches CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

A long-standing dispute between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Water Resources Department over water charges has intensified, with Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram writing directly to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In his letter, the commissioner has alleged that the Water Resources Department is raising incorrect objections regarding the quantity of water being supplied to PMC and is also levying water charges on an inaccurate basis. PMC has requested the state government to review the matter and provide relief.

Pune receives water primarily from the Khadakwasla Dam project and the Bhama Askhed Dam. According to PMC, the city's annual water requirement has increased to around 21 TMC following rapid urban expansion and the merger of 32 villages into the municipal limits.

A major point of contention is the billing of water under the industrial category. PMC has argued that there is virtually no industrial water consumption within its jurisdiction that would justify such charges. Despite this, the Water Resources Department has allegedly continued to issue bills worth crores of rupees every year under industrial and commercial consumption categories.

The dispute, which dates back to 2016, has now crossed ₹1,200 crore. PMC maintains that the department has overestimated commercial water usage, resulting in inflated bills and additional financial burden on the civic body. The matter is currently under arbitration.

Meanwhile, PMC has also objected to repeated notices from the Water Resources Department warning of water supply disconnection if the disputed dues are not paid. In his communication to the Chief Minister, the commissioner questioned the basis of these demands and sought state-level intervention.

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The civic administration has further requested that discrepancies in water quota calculations and water charge assessments be rectified. It has also sought relief from wastewater penalties, surcharge amounts and delayed payment charges imposed on the disputed dues.

Among PMC's key demands are immediate correction of allegedly incorrect water bills, recognition of Pune's increased annual water requirement of 21 TMC following the inclusion of 32 villages, revision of commercial and industrial water-use calculations based on actual consumption and reduction in wastewater penalties and late-payment charges linked to the disputed amount.

Speaking on the issue, Ram said, “Water is an essential requirement for citizens. However, the Irrigation Department is imposing excessive charges. We have brought the matter to the attention of the CM and are hopeful that an appropriate solution will be found.”