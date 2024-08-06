Punekars Raise Noise Pollution Concerns Ahead of Festivities; PMC Calls Meeting for Wednesday |

Citizens have expressed concern over noise pollution as festivals approach, fearing that this is just the beginning of the menace with multiple festivals lined up one after another. Large parts of Pune, particularly the Peth areas, contribute to noise pollution during Ganapati celebrations. Frustrated residents are urging authorities to take effective measures against those flouting noise norms.

A Kalyani Nagar resident pointed out, “As a resident, I find the constant barrage of loud noise deeply troubling. It affects our health, causing stress and sleep disturbances. The incessant noise is also detrimental to our hearing, leading to potential long-term damage. Our culture emphasizes the importance of peaceful, contemplative practices like reciting the Aarti. We don’t need loudspeakers to connect with our spirituality or express our devotion. The true essence of these rituals lies in their serene and personal nature, not in amplified sound. Our well-being and cultural integrity must be maintained in a quiet and respectful environment.”

Anuja Bali, a resident of Pashan, said, “A few days ago, there was a blast of loud music next to Medipoint Sanjivani Hospital in Aundh. I don’t understand the reasoning or need behind these noisy celebrations. And how can they allow this in front of a hospital? I called Chaturshringi, and they said they would send someone. Ganpati festival was started to unite people, but nowadays, it seems disconnected from religious sentiments. Instead, we hear all kinds of cheap loud music, laws are violated during the festivity, and in the name of celebration, norms are disregarded.”

Here's what audiologist has to say

Dr Kalyani Mandke, an audiologist, said, “The adverse effects of excessive noise are significant. It can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, headaches, irritability, and lack of concentration. This impacts an individual's tolerance levels, and no one is exempt from this. Constant exposure to loud music also creates negative emotions. For the benefit of society, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and authorities, as well as officials adhering to the Pollution Rules 2000, should quickly address the use of loudspeaker walls during festivals.”

Meeting on Wednesday

PMC Commissioner Dr. Rajendra Bhosale has issued a notice regarding the Ganeshotsav celebration from September 7 to September 17, 2024. They have urged citizens to attend a meeting on Wednesday, August 7, at 3 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium (Old GB Hall), 3rd Floor, to voice their concerns related to noise pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, the noise level in residential areas is set up to 55 decibels during the daytime and 45 decibels at night. In commercial areas, the limit is up to 65 dB during the daytime and 55 dB at night. For silence zones, it is up to 50 dB during the day and 40 dB at night.