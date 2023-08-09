Punekars March To PMC Against Traffic, Pollution, And Water Issues |

Pune residents took to the streets on Wednesday in a resounding show of protest named 'Chalo PMC,' converging outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building. The demonstration saw hundreds of concerned citizens united in a bid to address ongoing challenges that have been affecting the city's quality of life.

The protest, organized by local residents, aimed to shine a spotlight on the persisting issues that continue to impact Pune's daily life. Participants carried with them letters bearing the signatures of fellow residents, effectively showcasing their collective worries. A multitude of concerns were brought to the forefront, encompassing a range of problems that have plagued the city.

As Pune's citizens continue to actively engage in civic matters, a new wave of collective participation is gaining momentum. While smaller protests addressing localized concerns have become a common occurrence in different parts of the city, the recent rally marks the third significant demonstration in a short span. This surge of citizen-driven protests follows two prior instances centred around environmental causes. On April 29, activists assembled for the 'Chalo Chipko' movement, displaying their strong opposition to removing trees for the expansive Pune River Front Development project. Similarly, an event on April 15 saw Punekars from all walks of life, spanning across generations and neighbourhoods, joining hands for the Save Vetal Tekdi initiative.

Grievances Raised

Among the grievances raised were the increasingly problematic traffic congestion, which is not only causing air and noise pollution but also hampering daily commutes. Severe parking shortages, coupled with unattended heaps of garbage emitting foul odors, highlighted the pressing need for better waste management strategies. The unchecked release of untreated sewage into the river, further exacerbating river pollution, along with the proliferation of potholes and water scarcity, were other crucial issues that drew public attention.

One vocal participant, Ameet Singh, expressed apprehension over the environmental impact of the proposed riverfront project, which involves the felling of trees near the river. Singh stressed the urgency of prioritizing essential needs like waste management, clean water supply, and improved public transportation over grand projects with aesthetic value.

Another resident, Rekha Joshi, pinpointed the contentious Mula Mutha riverfront project as a key catalyst for the protest. Joshi voiced concerns about potential environmental harm and the allocation of substantial funds to such initiatives while essential public services falter due to lack of maintenance.

Jaideep Bafna highlighted the contradictions within the city's image as a "Smart City" while grappling with unaddressed infrastructure issues, water shortages, and deteriorating roads in places like Balewadi.

Samradnye Taware captured the collective sentiment of the protestors by emphasizing that the PMC's responsibilities extend to ensuring proper road maintenance, clean water supply, and effective waste management.

The protestors chose August 9, known as Kranti Day, to voice their discontent, marking a historic moment when Pune residents joined forces to demand accountability and prompt action from the PMC.

