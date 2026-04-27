Punekars... Here’s How To Protect Yourself As Extreme Summer Heat Grips Pune | Representational Image

Pune: As temperatures continue to rise across the region, the Pune District Information Office (DIO) has issued a detailed advisory urging citizens to take precautions against heatstroke and related illnesses. Officials warned that the intense summer heat can lead to serious health problems if basic safety measures are ignored.

The advisory highlights that heatstroke cases increase during peak summer months, especially between noon and late afternoon. Citizens have been asked to stay indoors during the hottest hours, particularly from 12 pm to 4 pm, and to keep themselves well hydrated throughout the day.

Health officials stressed the importance of drinking water regularly, even when not feeling thirsty. People are advised to consume fluids such as oral rehydration solutions, buttermilk, lemon water, and traditional drinks like raw mango juice to maintain body hydration. Carrying water while travelling has also been recommended.

To reduce direct exposure to heat, citizens should wear light-colored and loose cotton clothes. The use of umbrellas, hats, or damp cloths to cover the head and neck while stepping out has been strongly advised. At home, people are encouraged to use curtains and shutters to block direct sunlight and keep windows open at night for ventilation.

The department has also asked employers to take necessary steps to protect outdoor workers. Workers should avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, take frequent breaks, and try to complete heavy tasks during early morning hours. Availability of cool drinking water at workplaces must be ensured.

Special Attention Advised For Children & Pregnant Women

Special attention has been advised for vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, and those who are unwell. Citizens have also been urged to monitor signs of heat exhaustion, such as weakness, headache, dizziness, and excessive sweating, and to seek medical help immediately if symptoms appear.

The advisory further warns against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks during extreme heat, as these can lead to dehydration. People should also avoid heavy, stale, or high-protein foods during this period.

Authorities have cautioned against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, as temperatures inside can rise rapidly and become life-threatening. Cooking during peak heat hours should also be avoided, and proper ventilation in kitchens should be maintained.

Read Also Pune Nears Heatwave Conditions As Temperatures Cross 40°C; IMD Issues Alert And Safety Guidelines

‘Keep Animals In Shaded Areas’

In addition, livestock owners have been instructed to keep animals in shaded areas and ensure a steady supply of water.

Officials said staying informed about heatwave alerts through television, radio, and newspapers is crucial. They added that simple precautions and awareness can go a long way in preventing heat-related illnesses during the summer season.

The advisory has been compiled and issued by the Divisional Information Office in Pune.