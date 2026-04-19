Pune: PMC Sets Up Heatstroke Ward At Kamala Nehru Hospital As Temperatures Cross 40°C | Sourced

Pune: With temperatures crossing 40°C, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a dedicated heatstroke ward at Kamala Nehru Hospital to handle the rising number of heat-related illnesses.

The move comes after hundreds of people reported symptoms linked to extreme heat in recent weeks.

According to Dr Vaishali Jadhav, the hospital has reserved 10 beds for heatstroke patients. These include five beds for men and five for women. The decision was taken after nearly 800 patients sought treatment at civic hospitals and dispensaries over the past one and a half months due to heat-related conditions.

Officials said the situation is being monitored closely as temperatures continue to remain high. The civic body has also issued a public advisory asking residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

The health department has urged people to stay well hydrated. Citizens are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid tea, coffee, and soft drinks. Natural options like lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water are recommended. People stepping outdoors should wear loose cotton clothes and carry protective items like hats, sunglasses, and handkerchiefs.

Residents have been specifically warned to avoid going out between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM, when the heat is at its peak. The advisory also suggests including water-rich foods such as cucumber and watermelon in daily meals to prevent dehydration.

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‘Don't Ignore Symptoms’

Doctors have also highlighted the importance of early medical attention. Symptoms like dizziness, nausea, or restlessness should not be ignored. People experiencing such signs are advised to consult a doctor immediately.

The PMC has also shared guidance for household routines. Citizens are advised to complete cooking activities before late morning to reduce heat exposure in kitchens. In addition, people are asked to avoid spicy and oily foods, which may lead to digestive issues during extreme heat.

Authorities say these steps are aimed at reducing health risks and ensuring quick treatment for those affected, as the city continues to face intense summer conditions.