Punekars Against Loudspeakers Forum Blames Civic, Police Authorities For Ganesh Visarjan Noise | FPJ Photo

Pune: The Punekars Against Loudspeakers Forum has held the Pune Police Commissioner, Pune District Collector, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor and PMC Commissioner responsible for the noise pollution recorded during this year’s Ganesh Visarjan, alleging that repeated complaints from citizens failed to result in effective action.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dr Kalyani Mandke said authorities should be held accountable for the high noise levels witnessed during the immersion procession.

“For whatever had happened during Ganesh Visarjan, the Pune Police Commissioner, Pune District Collector, PMC Mayor and PMC Commissioner are responsible for the noise pollution that occurred during the Visarjan this year. They should apologise to Punekars,” Mandke said.

Mandke said citizens had repeatedly raised concerns over excessive noise, but enforcement remained inadequate. “Noise pollution cannot be treated as an issue for only a few days of Ganeshotsav. The Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, clearly prescribe permissible limits and different zones. The administration must ensure their implementation throughout the year,” she said.

Dr Rahul Sawant, a cardiologist who also addressed the press conference, said several citizens had contacted the police and civic authorities complaining about loud noise, but the complaints did not always result in the sound being stopped.

“People were calling the police and PMC and informing them about excessive noise, but in many instances the sound continued. This raises an important question — if citizens are making complaints and informing the authorities in real time, what mechanism is being used to ensure immediate action?” Sawant said.

Read Also Pune Zilla Parishad To Prepare Village-Wise Plan To Tackle Water Scarcity

He also highlighted the health implications of prolonged exposure to excessive noise. “High levels of noise are not merely an inconvenience. They can cause stress and disturb sleep, while prolonged exposure to environmental noise has been associated with cardiovascular effects, including increased risks related to blood pressure and heart disease,” Sawant said.

WHO guidance also recognises associations between excessive environmental noise, sleep disturbance, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease, he stated.

Forum coordinator and AAP leader Mukund Kirdat said enforcement should not be restricted to one festival. “The law should apply equally to religious festivals, processions and political programmes, irrespective of the religion, caste or political organisation involved,” he said.

The forum demanded strict enforcement of permissible decibel limits, immediate action on complaints, seizure of equipment in cases of violations, transparent publication of violation data and a permanent regulatory mechanism for loudspeakers.

Kirdat said the forum would continue its campaign and seek clear rules for the coming festival and procession season. “Our demand is simple — the law must be implemented uniformly and citizens must not be forced to repeatedly approach authorities to get existing rules enforced,” he said.