Pune: Woman Dies By Suicide In Keshavnagar; Husband, 4 Others Booked | Representational Image

Pune: A 33-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to harassment over purchasing a flat and transferring the property in her name, while also being pressured to seek a divorce. Mundhwa police have registered a case against her husband and four others for alleged abetment of suicide, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Trishna Balkrishna Nikam (33), a resident of Venkatesh Graffiti Society in Keshavnagar, Mundhwa. Based on a complaint filed by her father, police booked her husband, Rahul Sanjay Sakpal (35), along with Vaishali Sanjay Sakpal, Sanjay Manohar Sakpal, Shaili Sanjay Sakpal and Shakuntala Salunke, all residents of Defence Colony, Gondhalenagar, Hadapsar.

According to police, Trishna was married to Rahul Sakpal. Her family alleged that following the marriage, she was repeatedly harassed by her husband and in-laws over money, purchasing a flat and transferring a flat at Venkatesh Graffiti Society in her name.

The complaint further states that she had returned to her parental home due to the alleged harassment. A divorce case between the couple was also underway, and she was allegedly pressured to agree to the divorce and subjected to verbal, physical and mental harassment.

On September 29, Trishna allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself with a saree at her residence in Venkatesh Graffiti Society, Keshavnagar.

Mundhwa police have registered a case against the five accused and initiated an investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Shilpa Nimkar is conducting the investigation.