Pune: PMRDA Fines Contractor ₹75 Lakh Over Slow Road Works In Chakan

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has imposed a penalty of ₹75 lakh on a contractor for the slow progress of three road projects being undertaken to ease traffic congestion in Chakan.

Under the Chakan De-clogging Project, work on seven roads is currently underway and is expected to be completed by December. However, traffic congestion, one-way traffic arrangements, manpower shortages and other issues have affected the pace of construction.

According to officials, contractor Krishnai Infra Pvt Ltd was repeatedly instructed to accelerate the work. The slow progress has added to traffic problems in the area and made it difficult for traffic police to plan alternative routes for motorists.

Following several complaints from residents and commuters, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhary inspected the ongoing projects and directed officials to take action against the contractor.

“Work on the Chakan roads is progressing, but we are closely monitoring the pace at each site. Contractors have been instructed to deploy adequate resources and accelerate the work. Wherever land acquisition is required, the process is also being taken up simultaneously,” Chaudhary said.

Accordingly, a penalty of ₹25 lakh each has been imposed on the contractor for three roads, taking the total penalty to ₹75 lakh.

The Chakan area has been facing persistent traffic congestion, drawing criticism from local residents and industrialists over the pace of infrastructure development. State Industries Minister Uday Samant had earlier inspected the area and directed the district administration to prepare a time-bound plan and conduct regular reviews of the ongoing works.

Meanwhile, six roads have been planned to address traffic congestion in Hinjawadi. However, land acquisition remains a major hurdle. Around 70% of landowners have reportedly given their consent for two of these roads, while the remaining process, including obtaining possession of the land, could take another five to six months.

Four other road projects in Chakan are also facing delays due to various issues. Approval for some projects is pending with the District Collector’s office. Changes have been made to the alignment of the road connecting Medankarwadi, while technical issues and existing constructions have delayed the Kharabwadi road project. Land acquisition for the road connecting to Nanekarwadi is yet to be completed.

A PMRDA official said the progress of the projects would continue to be reviewed to ensure that delayed works are expedited.