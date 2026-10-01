Pune Zilla Parishad To Prepare Village-Wise Plan To Tackle Water Scarcity

Pune Zilla Parishad Prepares Village-Wise Plan To Tackle Water Scarcity | Representative Image

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad has started preparing a village-wise list of works needed to tackle possible water scarcity, with officials collecting requirements from different departments and local representatives. The exercise comes amid concerns over uneven rainfall and declining water availability in parts of the district.

Eight talukas, Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Shirur, Purandar, Khed, Velhe and Bhor, have been declared drought-affected after facing a rainfall deficit and prolonged dry spells. Officials from the agriculture, animal husbandry, minor irrigation and construction departments are holding meetings to identify works that need to be taken up on priority.

Village-level requirements being compiled

The administration is collecting details of works required in different villages and will scrutinise the proposals before deciding their priority.

The list is expected to include repairs to existing water structures, measures to prevent leakage and the installation or replacement of bund gates and planks. Officials are also assessing works that can improve the capacity of existing water sources.

Zilla Parishad members are submitting suggestions from their respective areas. These inputs are being considered along with the condition of local water sources and the requirements reported by government departments.

The focus is on ensuring that available water can be used for essential needs, particularly drinking water and livestock.

"The meetings with the concerned departments are underway to prepare the scarcity relief plan. Information on necessary works along with suggestions coming from the local level is being compiled. The plan is to finalise the list of works and prepare the outline within the next fortnight, with priority given to utilising available funds for essential projects," said Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil.

Zilla Parishad to combine funds for scarcity works

The scarcity plan will include works that can be funded through the Zilla Parishad's own funds as well as allocations from the District Planning Committee.

Officials will undertake sector-wise financial planning after assessing the requirements and deciding which projects need to be taken up first.

The aim is to match available funds with the most urgent water-related works.

Water situation worsened after rainfall gap

The Zilla Parishad started preparing for possible scarcity in September after several parts of the district experienced a prolonged break in rainfall.

At a meeting on Sept 23, the administration decided to monitor water storage weekly and prepare both short-term and long-term measures. Indapur, Baramati, Purandar and Daund were among the areas identified as particularly vulnerable at the time.

Although the major dams had substantial storage, officials noted that several areas had received inadequate rainfall for nearly a month. Water levels in some percolation ponds had also fallen.

The administration also decided to monitor unauthorised water lifting from percolation ponds, wells and irrigation canals.

The irrigation department subsequently began releasing water from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha canal earlier than usual for rabi crops. The water is being supplied to rural areas of Haveli, Daund and Indapur, which had experienced a prolonged dry spell.

The department has also intensified surveillance along the Mutha canal to prevent illegal water lifting and ensure equitable distribution of available water.