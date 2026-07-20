Pune Youths Steal Premium Bikes To Buy Swift Car; 8 Cases Solved | File Photo

Pune: Two youths allegedly stole premium motorcycles from across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to raise money to buy a Maruti Swift car. Their plan was foiled after an extensive police investigation, leading to the detection of eight two-wheeler theft cases.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Shelke and Karan Dhumal. According to the police, both aspired to own a Maruti Swift but did not have the financial means to buy one. Instead of arranging the money legally, they allegedly turned to vehicle theft, targeting expensive motorcycles, including Royal Enfield Bullet and KTM bikes, with the intention of selling them for profit.

Acting on the theft cases, the Laxmi Nagar Police launched an investigation after receiving multiple complaints of motorcycle thefts from different parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. During the probe, the police examined footage from more than 150 CCTV cameras and carried out technical analysis to trace the suspects' movements.

Based on the evidence collected, the police laid a trap and arrested both accused. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed that they committed the thefts solely to arrange funds to purchase a Maruti Swift car.

Police recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth approximately ₹5 lakh from the accused. The recovered vehicles include premium motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Bullet and KTM bikes.

With the arrests, the police have solved eight two-wheeler theft cases registered across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Investigators are now probing whether the accused were involved in additional vehicle thefts in other parts of the city.

Read Also Pune: SPPU Hosts First Comprehensive National Seminar On Transgender Identity And Inclusion

Police officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether the duo has links to a larger vehicle theft network or has committed similar offences elsewhere.