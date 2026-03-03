Pune: Youth Must Enter Politics To Strengthen Democracy, Says Anurag Singh Thakur At Indian Students’ Parliament | Sourced

Pune: A new generation of politically skilled, administratively aware and socially sensitive leaders can emerge directly from campuses, said Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur here on Monday.

He urged talented and capable youth to enter politics to purify and strengthen the democratic system.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the 15th Indian Students’ Parliament, organised by MIT World Peace University and MIT School of Government in Pune. Former MP and senior journalist Shahid Siddiqui and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Kumar Pathak were present as guests of honour.

Executive President of MIT-WPU and Founder of the Students’ Parliament, Dr Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr R.M. Chitnis and CAO Dr Prasad Khandekar were also present on the occasion.

A message of goodwill sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was read out during the ceremony.

In his address, Thakur emphasised that, along with democracy, leadership and public policy, the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence cannot be ignored. If you aspire to move from campus to cabinet in the 21st century, you must align with AI ethics, he said. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the power of technology and AI through global summits focused on technological advancement with a human-centric approach.

He noted that the past decade has witnessed transformative changes in the education sector, including a significant rise in the number of IITs, IIMs, colleges and universities. India is witnessing unprecedented growth in semiconductors, healthcare and other sectors under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He added that political discourse should be based on logic and facts.

Shahid Siddiqui urged youth to empower themselves to help India become a global leader. He cautioned against overdependence on artificial intelligence and reminded the audience that many transformative movements in India, including the JP Movement, were driven by youth activism. He called upon young people to rise above caste divisions and work towards national development, stating that democracy ensures equal justice, laws and treatment for all citizens.

Dr Sandeep Kumar Pathak addressed misconceptions surrounding the “Campus to Cabinet” idea. He stressed the need for student elections in universities, stating that debates and discussions on campuses help nurture capable leaders. He emphasised the importance of value-based politics and said that the country’s future can be shaped through proactive educational institutions.

Dr Rahul Vishwanath Karad said that corruption, casteism, communalisation and colonial mindsets must be eliminated. He described the Indian Students’ Parliament as a platform that provides leadership opportunities within a democratic framework and as the first academic initiative offering structured political training. “Our aim is to bring well-educated and responsible youth into politics," he said.

Students Deepak Kumar Pandey, Purvi Ganjivale, Pratap Punde, Uday Sharma and Nehali Chavdikar also shared their views during the event.

Vice-Chancellor Dr R.M. Chitnis delivered the welcome address, and Prof. Dr Gautam Bapat anchored the programme.