Pune: Youth Brutally Murdered Outside Mangala Theatre |

A man was brutally murdered by a group of 10 to 12 unidentified individuals armed with swords and spears outside Mangala Theatre in the Shivajinagar area. The horrifying event unfolded on the intervening night of August 15 and August 16. The victim, identified as Nitin Mhaske, fell victim to this brutal attack.

The roots of this horrifying act trace back to a recent altercation Nitin Mhaske had with several individuals in the Koregaon Park area. During the confrontation, Mhaske had engaged in a physical altercation with one of the accused. Seeking vengeance, this group of individuals decided to exact a fatal revenge on Mhaske.

Mhaske went to watch a movie at Mangala Talkies in Pune on Tuesday night. After the movie ended at 1 am, he stepped out and was suddenly surrounded by the group of 10 to 12 individuals. Armed with swords, spears, sticks, and iron rods, they launched a brutal attack on him. The assault was ruthless and immediate, resulting in Mhaske's death on the spot. Following the crime, the attackers quickly fled the scene.

Territorial dispute angle to the murder

Investigations into this heinous murder have uncovered a motive tied to a territorial dispute within the Tadiwala road area. Among the suspects are individuals such as Sagar Kolanatti alias Yallya (32 years old), Malik Kolya alias Tundya (24 years old), Imran Sheikh (32 years old), Pandit Kamble (27 years old), Vivek Navdhar alias Bhola (24 years old), Lawrence Pillay (33 years old), Sushil Suryavanshi (30 years old), Manoj Howle alias Baba (25 years old), Akash Gaekwad alias Chaddi (24 years old), Rohan alias Machhi Mallesh Tupadhar (20 years old), Vivek Bholenath Navdhare (27 years old), and Akshay alias Bunty Sable (21 years old). A murder case has also been registered against Vishal Bhole (30 years old), all residents of Tadiwala Road.

The incident was reported through a complaint filed by Satish Ananda Wankhede (34 years old, residing on Tadiwala Road) at the Shivajinagar Police Station. Prior to this incident, Nitin and his associates were involved in a case of attempted murder, leading to Nitin being granted bail. This conflict had its origins in a confrontation between Nitin Mhaske and the accused Sagar Kolanatti from the Tadiwala Road.

Zone One Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill arrived at the location after the murder was reported providing directives to swiftly apprehend the culprits. In response, the Shivajinagar police have detained three individuals on suspicion, as the investigation continues to unfold.

